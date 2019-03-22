Heat's Rodney McGruder: Doubtful Friday vs. Milwaukee

McGruder (knee) is listed as doubtful to play in Friday's tilt against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder missed Miami's last-two games due to his knee injury and appears in line to sit out a third. Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Richardson will likely see some added minutes once again if McGruder is held out.

