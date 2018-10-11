Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expected to play Friday

McGruder (rest) is expected to play Friday against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder was given Wednesday's contest off for rest, but is expected to take part in the exhibition finale. In four preseason appearances, McGruder is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.4 minutes.

