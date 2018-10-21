Heat's Rodney McGruder: First career double-double in Saturday's loss
McGruder managed 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.
McGruder contributed career highs in rebounding, made threes, and minutes while recording his first double-double. He has stepped up with Justice Winslow (hamstring), Dion Waiters (ankle), James Johnson (abdomen), and Wayne Ellington (ankle) sidelined, and the Heat have developed a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough. Still, it will be difficult for McGruder to maintain this level of play unless injuries continue to torment the team.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expected to play Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Another strong effort in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...