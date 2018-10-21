Heat's Rodney McGruder: First career double-double in Saturday's loss

McGruder managed 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.

McGruder contributed career highs in rebounding, made threes, and minutes while recording his first double-double. He has stepped up with Justice Winslow (hamstring), Dion Waiters (ankle), James Johnson (abdomen), and Wayne Ellington (ankle) sidelined, and the Heat have developed a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough. Still, it will be difficult for McGruder to maintain this level of play unless injuries continue to torment the team.

