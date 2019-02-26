Heat's Rodney McGruder: Gets reps at practice
McGruder (knee) took part in Tuesday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McGruder was held out of Monday's contest due to a bruised right knee, but he appears on track to return to the court Wednesday against Golden State. He's still a game-time decision at this point, however.
