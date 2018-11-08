Heat's Rodney McGruder: Matches career high with 10 boards
McGruder compiled four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 win over the Spurs.
McGruder matched his career high in rebounding, making this the third time this season that he has hauled in 10 boards. McGruder didn't have his best shooting night but continued to deliver quality contributions on the glass and as a distributor. The Heat have a reputation for discovering and developing diamonds in the rough, and that's exactly what appears to be happening with McGruder.
