Heat's Rodney McGruder: May return in February

McGruder (leg) will "perhaps" make his return in February, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There has been little news regarding McGruder's recovery from surgery on his left leg, though, with this news, it appears he'll likely be out through the month of January. His presence is especially desired for the Heat now that Dion Waiters (ankle) has been ruled out for the year. McGruder saw 25.2 minutes per game last year with Miami.