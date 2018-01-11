Heat's Rodney McGruder: May return in February
McGruder (leg) will "perhaps" make his return in February, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
There has been little news regarding McGruder's recovery from surgery on his left leg, though, with this news, it appears he'll likely be out through the month of January. His presence is especially desired for the Heat now that Dion Waiters (ankle) has been ruled out for the year. McGruder saw 25.2 minutes per game last year with Miami.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out 3-to-6 months with stress fracture•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starts again Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 11 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: In starting lineup•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...