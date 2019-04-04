Heat's Rodney McGruder: Minor role in return
McGruder (knee) posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 112-102 loss to the Celtics.
McGruder had missed the Heat's previous eight games with the knee injury. The reserve wing wasn't a significant part of the Miami rotation prior to getting hurt, so don't expect his minutes to pick up much -- if at all -- in the Heat's next contest Friday in Minneapolis.
