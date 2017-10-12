Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out 3-to-6 months with stress fracture
McGruder will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg and is expected to miss 3-to-6 months, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
This is a big blow for Miami after McGruder had a strong rookie campaign with the Heat last season and was expected to take on an even larger role to start this year. With McGruder likely out until at least the All-Star break, the Heat will have to make some changes to their starting lineup, which will likely result in more minutes for the likes of Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Tyler Johnson, whether it be as a starter or off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starts again Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 11 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: In starting lineup•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Full participant in shootaround Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expects to play Friday vs. Magic•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...