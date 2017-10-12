Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out 3-to-6 months with stress fracture

McGruder will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg and is expected to miss 3-to-6 months, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

This is a big blow for Miami after McGruder had a strong rookie campaign with the Heat last season and was expected to take on an even larger role to start this year. With McGruder likely out until at least the All-Star break, the Heat will have to make some changes to their starting lineup, which will likely result in more minutes for the likes of Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Tyler Johnson, whether it be as a starter or off the bench.