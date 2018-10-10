Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out for rest Wednesday

McGruder will sit out Wednesday's exhibition versus the Pelicans for rest purposes, ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder has seen extended run throughout the preseason thus far, including a few opportunities to work with the starting five. However, with the regular season starting next week, the Heat will look to get a few players some extra rest. Look for McGruder to rejoin the lineup for Friday's exhibition finale and he should also be a full go for the start of the regular season next week.