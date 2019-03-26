Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out Tuesday
McGruder (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McGruder is in line to miss his fifth straight contest while battling a knee injury. He'll continue to be monitored on a daily basis with his next opportunity to return coming Thursday against Dallas.
