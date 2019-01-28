Heat's Rodney McGruder: Outside rotation since benching
McGruder (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Knicks.
Since being dumped from the Heat's starting lineup Jan. 23, McGruder has been excluded from the rotation in two of the last three games. His lone appearance during that stretch -- a 10-minute cameo in Friday's 100-94 win over the Cavaliers -- looks like it was a result of Dion Waiters sitting out due to an illness. With Waiters returning to action Sunday, McGruder's only opportunities are likely to come during garbage time of blowouts for the foreseeable future.
