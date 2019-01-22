Heat's Rodney McGruder: Plays eight minutes in loss

McGruder contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and no other statistics across eight minutes Monday in the Heat's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.

McGruder has started in all of the 44 games he's played this season, but it's worth wondering if his time on the top unit might be running out. He's seen 20 minutes or fewer in seven of the Heat's 10 games this month and hasn't been productive during his time on the court, shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from downtown while averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. If McGruder moves to the bench or sees his role marginalized further, Dion Waiters, Dwyane Wade and Tyler Johnson would likely be the main beneficiaries.