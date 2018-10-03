Heat's Rodney McGruder: Posts 12 points in start

McGruder provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Hornets.

With Dion Waiters (ankle), Wayne Ellington (ankle) and Josh Richardson (thigh) all sidelined, opportunities have opened up for guys like McGruder to show his stuff. He turned in another strong game in the backcourt on Monday, with output in every category. He was also turnover-free in the game. McGruder's outlook for 2018 all depends on how often he will be utilized behind players like Waiters and Tyler Johnson.