Heat's Rodney McGruder: Pours in 15 during preseason start

McGruder totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes during the Heat's 104-100 preseason loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

McGruder drew the start at shooting guard with both Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters sidelined due to ankle injuries. The 27-year-old McGruder actually saw a drop in playing time from that of his rookie season in an injury-shortened 2017-18, logging a modest 16.6 minutes across 18 games. However, an opportunity to enter the new season with a clean bill of health could make a significant difference, although McGruder could still face an uphill battle for significant minutes as part of the backcourt rotation.