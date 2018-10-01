Heat's Rodney McGruder: Pours in 15 during preseason start
McGruder totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes during the Heat's 104-100 preseason loss to the Spurs on Sunday.
McGruder drew the start at shooting guard with both Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters sidelined due to ankle injuries. The 27-year-old McGruder actually saw a drop in playing time from that of his rookie season in an injury-shortened 2017-18, logging a modest 16.6 minutes across 18 games. However, an opportunity to enter the new season with a clean bill of health could make a significant difference, although McGruder could still face an uphill battle for significant minutes as part of the backcourt rotation.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Sunday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will be available Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...