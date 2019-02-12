Heat's Rodney McGruder: Pulls down 10 boards off bench
McGruder generated eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench Monday in the Heat's 103-87 loss to the Nuggets.
Though he was bypassed in favor of Dion Waiters for the spot in the starting five that opened up last week following the trade of Tyler Johnson, McGruder has since resurfaced in the Heat rotation after playing 14 total minutes in a seven-game stretch from Jan. 23 through Feb. 5. While he hit the glass hard in Denver, McGruder is only averaging 3.7 boards in 25.3 minutes per game this season and shouldn't be viewed as an asset in that category. He can still be considered waiver-wire fodder even in the deepest of leagues.
