Heat's Rodney McGruder: Puts up 14 points in win
McGruder posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 115-98 win over the Suns.
McGruder remained at the wing with the return of Goran Dragic and it looks like he's solidified a spot in the starting lineup. The 6-4 Maryland product is a little undersized for his position but there's currently little competition for the role. That will change when Dion Waiters (ankle) returns.
