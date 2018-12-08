Heat's Rodney McGruder: Puts up 14 points in win

McGruder posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 115-98 win over the Suns.

McGruder remained at the wing with the return of Goran Dragic and it looks like he's solidified a spot in the starting lineup. The 6-4 Maryland product is a little undersized for his position but there's currently little competition for the role. That will change when Dion Waiters (ankle) returns.