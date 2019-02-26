Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable for Wednesday

McGruder (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder did participate in Tuesday's practice, so it looks like the shooting guard is in line to return to the lineup Wednesday after being sidelined for Monday's loss to Phoenix. McGruder will, however, likely end up being a game-time decision depending on his participation in shootaround and pregame warmups.

