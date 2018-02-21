Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Friday vs. New Orleans
McGruder (leg) practiced Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McGruder, who has yet to play a game this season, returned to practicing in full earlier in the month. Though McGruder seems fully healthy, coach Erik Spoelstra has yet to offer a timetable for his season debut. As a result, McGruder should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Returns to full practice•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: May return in February•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out 3-to-6 months with stress fracture•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starts again Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...