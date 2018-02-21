Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Friday vs. New Orleans

McGruder (leg) practiced Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder, who has yet to play a game this season, returned to practicing in full earlier in the month. Though McGruder seems fully healthy, coach Erik Spoelstra has yet to offer a timetable for his season debut. As a result, McGruder should be considered day-to-day.