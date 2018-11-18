Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers

McGruder is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a quadriceps injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder likely picked up the injury during Friday's game against the Pacers, where he played 31 minutes and posted 11 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. With Goran Dragic (knee) also questionable, the Heat could end up thin in the backcourt.