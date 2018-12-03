Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable vs. Magic
McGruder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
McGruder exited Sunday's game early in the first quarter with a right ankle sprain, and while it doesn't look to be anything too serious, there's a chance it could cost him a game or two in the short term. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Tuesday morning.
