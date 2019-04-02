Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Wednesday

McGruder (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder didn't join the Heat for their two-game road swing, but there's some hope that he'll be able to make his return after missing the last eight contests. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Wednesday morning.

