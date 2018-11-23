Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ready to face Bulls
McGruder (undisclosed) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls.
McGruder was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Nets with an undisclosed injury but that unspecified issue apparently won't linger into Friday. The 27-year-old has scored at least 10 points in all but four games this season while shooting just above 46 percent from the field.
