Heat's Rodney McGruder: Recalled from G-League

McGruder (leg) was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.

McGruder has been previously ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, though he's participated in two G-League games, averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes. Though he won't play Tuesday, it appears he's trending close to returning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories