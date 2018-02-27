Heat's Rodney McGruder: Recalled from G-League
McGruder (leg) was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.
McGruder has been previously ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, though he's participated in two G-League games, averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes. Though he won't play Tuesday, it appears he's trending close to returning.
