Heat's Rodney McGruder: Returns to full practice
McGruder (leg) went through a full practice Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
McGruder is yet to play a minute this season after undergoing surgery prior to the season, but it appears as though he could be on course to return sometime shortly after the All-Star break. Considering the long layoff, the Heat will likely want McGruder to go through several practices before returning to game action, and it's possible he could spend some time in the G-League as he works his way back into game shape. Prior to undergoing surgery, the expectation was that McGruder was the frontrunner to start at small forward this season, but it's now unclear where, exactly, he'll fit into a deep wing rotation that already features Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson, Justise Winslow, Dwyane Wade and Josh Richardson. In 2016-17, McGruder posted averages of 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
