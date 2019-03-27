Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ruled out for sixth straight

McGruder (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It'll be the sixth straight contest in which McGruder will be absent for, as the Kansas State alum continues to experience soreness in his left knee. With Josh Richardson (heel) listed as questionable Thursday, Derrick Jones is a candidate to see a bulk of the minutes at the small-forward position for the Heat on Thursday. McGruder's next chance at a return will be Saturday at New York.