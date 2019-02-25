Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Monday

McGruder (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder exited Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised right knee, and the issue remains bothersome enough to keep the 27-year-old sidelined for at least one game. With Justise Winslow (knee) unavailable and both James Johnson (shoulder) and Derrick Jones (illness) questionable, the Heat could be thin at forward Monday. McGruder's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Warriors.