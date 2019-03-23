Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Saturday
McGruder (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It'll be the fourth straight absence for McGruder, who will join Justise Winslow in street clothes once again Saturday. Expect James Johnson, Derrick Jones and Dwyane Wade to pick up some increased run in the pair's continued absence.
