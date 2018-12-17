Heat's Rodney McGruder: Salvages line with rebounds

McGruder was scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but brought down eight rebounds and dished out three assists across 23 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

The empty scoring column was certainly unexpected given McGruder's body of work this season, but the third-year wing managed to prevent his night from being a total fantasy washout with his strong work on the boards. The 27-year-old had scored in double digits on 10 occasions dating back to Nov. 9, so Sunday's blanking can safely be classified as an outlier he'll look to bounce back from versus the Rockets on Thursday.