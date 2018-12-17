Heat's Rodney McGruder: Salvages line with rebounds
McGruder was scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but brought down eight rebounds and dished out three assists across 23 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
The empty scoring column was certainly unexpected given McGruder's body of work this season, but the third-year wing managed to prevent his night from being a total fantasy washout with his strong work on the boards. The 27-year-old had scored in double digits on 10 occasions dating back to Nov. 9, so Sunday's blanking can safely be classified as an outlier he'll look to bounce back from versus the Rockets on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...