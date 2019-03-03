Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 17 in win
McGruder finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.
McGruder got some extra playing time with the game essentially out of reach for the Heat fairly early. His 17 points were the most he's scored since Nov.10, and McGruder is nothing more than a role player on a team that doesn't usually score at a high clip. Barring injuries or more positive gameflow, McGruder isn't a recommended fantasy option in most formats.
