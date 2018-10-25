Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 19 in win over Knicks

McGruder scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Knicks.

The 27-year-old scored at least 19 points for the third straight game in another very efficient performance. McGruder has been a revelation for the Heat in the early going, but his minutes and role will likely dwindle once the team's forward ranks -- particularly Justise Winslow (hamstring) and James Johnson (abdomen) -- get healthier.