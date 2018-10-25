Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 19 in win over Knicks
McGruder scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Knicks.
The 27-year-old scored at least 19 points for the third straight game in another very efficient performance. McGruder has been a revelation for the Heat in the early going, but his minutes and role will likely dwindle once the team's forward ranks -- particularly Justise Winslow (hamstring) and James Johnson (abdomen) -- get healthier.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: First career double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expected to play Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times