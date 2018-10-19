Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 points Thursday

McGruder finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 victory over the Wizards.

McGruder remained in the starting lineup as the Heat ran with a makeshift lineup in the wake of their injury concerns. He rewarded those owners who may have snagged him off waivers with a nice performance including 20 points and six assists. McGruder could have some deeper league value as long he is starting but could return to a bench role at any time. Give him a look if you have a player on the end of your bench with whom you have no personal affiliation.