Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores career-high 22 points in Saturday's loss

McGruder collected 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.

McGruder poured in a career high scoring total while contributing in every category except blocks. The fact that McGruder saw less than 30 minutes for the first time all season did not prevent him from making an impact, and it feels safe to say he is carving out a reliable role on a team with playoff aspirations.