Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores career-high 22 points in Saturday's loss
McGruder collected 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.
McGruder poured in a career high scoring total while contributing in every category except blocks. The fact that McGruder saw less than 30 minutes for the first time all season did not prevent him from making an impact, and it feels safe to say he is carving out a reliable role on a team with playoff aspirations.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Matches career high with 10 boards•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 19 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: First career double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...