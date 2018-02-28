Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores three points in Tuesday's win

McGruder managed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in nine minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 win over the 76ers.

McGruder made his season debut following offseason leg surgery and a lengthy recovery period. He was listed as available, though coach Erik Spoelstra wasn't guaranteeing McGruder would see the court prior to tipoff. The subsequent injury to Wayne Ellington (quad contusion) may have had something to do with the fact that McGruder ended up earning some playing time. Even at full strength, he is mostly a three-point specialist who contributes sparingly in most categories and doesn't warrant much attention in most fantasy leagues. With that being said, if Ellington misses time, McGruder would figure to be among those who benefit.