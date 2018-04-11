Heat's Rodney McGruder: Set for spot start Wednesday
McGruder will pick up the spot start for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Raptors, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The Heat are going to be without Goran Dragic (knee) on Wednesday, so Tyler Johnson will shift over to point guard, while McGruder will be inserted into the starting five on the wing. Look for McGruder to see an uptick in his overall playing time and production, though there's still likely other cheap value plays out there for Wednesday's DFS slate that are more intriguing than McGruder.
