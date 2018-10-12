Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Friday
McGruder is starting Friday against the Hawks.
McGruder has been impressive this preseason. He's averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.4 minutes heading into Friday.
