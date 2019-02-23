Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Saturday
McGruder will start Saturday's game against the Pistons.
With Justise Winslow (knee) out, McGruder will get the nod at point guard. Across 44 previous starts, McGruder has averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.0 minutes while shooting 41.0 percent from the field.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Pulls down 10 boards off bench•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Outside rotation since benching•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Plays eight minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Late scratch vs. Magic•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...