Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Saturday

McGruder will start Saturday's game against the Pistons.

With Justise Winslow (knee) out, McGruder will get the nod at point guard. Across 44 previous starts, McGruder has averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.0 minutes while shooting 41.0 percent from the field.

