Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Sunday
McGruder will start at shooting guard for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat are expected to be without a handful of usual contributors, which includes guards Wayne Ellington (ankle), Josh Richardson (quad) and Dion Waiters (ankle). As a result, McGruder will pick up the start and could see a fairly sizable workload. Once the regular season arrives, however, McGruder should settle into a complementary reserve role.
