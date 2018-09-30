Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Sunday

McGruder will start at shooting guard for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are expected to be without a handful of usual contributors, which includes guards Wayne Ellington (ankle), Josh Richardson (quad) and Dion Waiters (ankle). As a result, McGruder will pick up the start and could see a fairly sizable workload. Once the regular season arrives, however, McGruder should settle into a complementary reserve role.