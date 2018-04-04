Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday
McGruder will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The Heat are going to be without the likes of Goran Dragic (ankle), Dwyane Wade (wrist) and James Johnson (knee), which allows McGruder to pick up the start on the wing. McGruder has been a DNP-CD in each of his last two games, so he'll obviously see a significant uptick in playing time and his overall production. That said, McGruder still appears to be nothing more than a punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate.
