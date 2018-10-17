Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starting Wednesday's opener

McGruder will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so a spot has opened up for McGruder in the lineup. When seeing over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

