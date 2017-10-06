Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starts again Thursday

McGruder started Thursday's preseason game against the Nets and finished scoreless in 17 minutes.

It was the second straight start at small forward for McGruder, whose complementary style of play fits well with the first unit, according to coach Erik Spoelstra. Whether McGruder is able to hold onto the spot long-term remains to be seen, but he'll face stiff competition from Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson, who scored eight and six points, respectively, off the bench Thursday.