Heat's Rodney McGruder: Status for Sunday uncertain

McGruder isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Magic and he wasn't spotted on the bench, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder was initially listed in the starting lineup, but he may be dealing with an injury or a personal matter and hasn't been spotted on Miami's bench, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The Heat have yet to make an announcement on his availability, although news should surface soon.