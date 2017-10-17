Heat's Rodney McGruder: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
McGruder (leg) underwent successful surgery and is expected to begin rehabilitation in one week, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The team has yet to release an official timetable for his return, though according to Shams Charania of the Vertical, he'll likely miss 3-to-6 months. While McGruder is sidelined, expect the likes of Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow to see more run.
