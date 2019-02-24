Heat's Rodney McGruder: Unlikely to play Monday

McGruder (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder entered the starting lineup Saturday versus the Pistons but was forced to exited due to a bruised right knee. Justise Winslow (knee) and James Johnson (shoulder) are also doubtful, likely leaving the Heat with limited depth Monday.

