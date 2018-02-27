Heat's Rodney McGruder: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday

McGruder (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

McGruder was initially ruled out for the contest, though it was relatively unclear why considering he's participated in two G-League games, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 boards across 22.5 minutes. If he does end up taking the floor, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes restriction, limiting his DFS upside. Regardless, assuming he gets re-integrated into the Heat's gameplan, coach Erik Spoelstra will have some tough decisions to make regarding playing time in the backcourt, as Miami has no shortage of depth.