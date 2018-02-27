Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will be available Tuesday

McGruder (leg) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra noting that McGruder will "just be available" doesn't make it seem like McGruder will take the floor much, if at all. But, his availability marks an important step in his return considering he hasn't played a game this campaign following offseason surgery.

