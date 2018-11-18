Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play against Lakers
McGruder (quadriceps) will play Sunday against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
McGruder came into Monday with a questionable tag but will ultimately play through the quadriceps injury he's been dealing with. Goran Dragic (knee) will sit Sunday, so McGruder could be in store for a heavy workload.
