Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play against Lakers

McGruder (quadriceps) will play Sunday against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder came into Monday with a questionable tag but will ultimately play through the quadriceps injury he's been dealing with. Goran Dragic (knee) will sit Sunday, so McGruder could be in store for a heavy workload.

