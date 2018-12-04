Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play Tuesday

McGruder said his ankle is "good enough" to play Tuesday against the Magic, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder was a game-time call due to a sprained right ankle that he suffered Sunday against the Jazz. After testing things in warmups, he's determined he's good to go Tuesday. McGruder will presumably remain in the starting five for the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories