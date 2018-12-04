Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play Tuesday
McGruder said his ankle is "good enough" to play Tuesday against the Magic, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
McGruder was a game-time call due to a sprained right ankle that he suffered Sunday against the Jazz. After testing things in warmups, he's determined he's good to go Tuesday. McGruder will presumably remain in the starting five for the contest.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Suffers ankle injury, won't return•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ready to face Bulls•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Goes to locker room•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play against Lakers•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.