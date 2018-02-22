Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play two games in G-League
McGruder (leg) will play for Sioux Falls of the G-League in games on Saturday and Monday before being recalled to the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
McGruder was able to practice for the first time on Wednesday, but is going to have to wait until next week to make his debut for the Heat. He'll be assigned to the G-League over the weekend and into early next week, before being recalled. That means McGruder's next shot to make his season debut will come on Tuesday against the 76ers. McGruder is going to be eased back into the action and needs to get into game shape, so it could be a few weeks before he's on a full workload.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Questionable Friday vs. New Orleans•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Returns to full practice•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: May return in February•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Out 3-to-6 months with stress fracture•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Starts again Thursday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...