Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play two games in G-League

McGruder (leg) will play for Sioux Falls of the G-League in games on Saturday and Monday before being recalled to the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

McGruder was able to practice for the first time on Wednesday, but is going to have to wait until next week to make his debut for the Heat. He'll be assigned to the G-League over the weekend and into early next week, before being recalled. That means McGruder's next shot to make his season debut will come on Tuesday against the 76ers. McGruder is going to be eased back into the action and needs to get into game shape, so it could be a few weeks before he's on a full workload.