Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play Wednesday
McGruder (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
McGruder was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness, but the wing will be back in the lineup Wednesday after a few days off. Tyler Johnson will likely return to his role off the bench with McGruder returning.
