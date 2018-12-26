Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will play Wednesday

McGruder (illness) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

McGruder was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness, but the wing will be back in the lineup Wednesday after a few days off. Tyler Johnson will likely return to his role off the bench with McGruder returning.

More News
Our Latest Stories