Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will remain out Tuesday

McGruder (leg) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder was assigned to the G-League over the weekend, playing in his first live game action this season on Saturday. He ended up playing 20 minutes in that contest, posting a respectable 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal. He'll remain with the Skyforce for their game Monday and doesn't appear ready to rejoin the big club ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the 76ers. While McGruder continues to inch closer to a return for the Heat, he'll have to wait until at least Thursday's matchup against the Lakers before having another chance to make his debut.